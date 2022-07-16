Eddie Vedder Ejects Pearl Jam Fan – ‘I’m Sorry Ma’am, There’s No Violence Allowed’
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder ejected a concertgoer from the crowd during a recent gig by the rock band due to apparent violence, as fan-captured video shows. The singer stopped Pearl Jam's performance of "Animal" in Zurich, Switzerland, on June 23 to do so.
When one goes to a concert, there's a code of conduct that should be observed to make the show enjoyable for all. At the top of that list is, of course, refraining from violence against fellow fans. Evidently, anyone who gets violent at a Pearl Jam show should be prepared to get called out and perhaps kicked out. That's what happened to one woman at the band's summer stop at Hallenstadion in the Swiss city.
In video from the gig, as reported by Rock Feed, Vedder witnesses a woman allegedly hitting another concertgoer in the head after she apparently grew frustrated with him filming the show.
Vedder stops the band and says, "Turn the lights on, please. Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey – I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out 'cause he was filming the whole time. Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you're filming everyone."
The Pearl Jam singer continues, "The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can't fuckin' hit him in the back of head either, even though you're a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you're out of here. Violence is not allowed. I'm sorry ma'am, there's no violence allowed. You could've waved to me, I was lookin' right at you. Sorry about that, it's just not cool, we're not hittin' people here. Sorry."
This isn't the first time Vedder has ejected a fan. Six years ago, he also stopped a Pearl Jam show and chided a concertgoer about their hostility. While rock gigs can be lively, Vedder is perhaps more cautious with overt violence amid an audience because nine fans died in a crowd crush during Pearl Jam's Roskilde Festival 2000 performance in Denmark. The band considered breaking up after the tragedy.
Watch the Zurich ejection at 0:50 in the video below. Pearl Jam's Gigaton came out in 2020. Vedder's Earthling is among Loudwire's Best Rock Albums of 2022 (So Far). See tour dates under the clip.
Eddie Vedder Ejects Pearl Jam Fan - June 23, 2022
