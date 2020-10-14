Patriots vs Denver, Sunday, October 18

The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos go head-to-head Sunday, October 18 at Gillette. Listen live on 101.9 The Rock. Pregame starts at 10 am. Kick-off at 1 pm.

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary with Bob Socci and Scot Zolak - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

PATRIOTS NEWS: Make sure you see the New England Patriots Facebook page.

Thanks to our sponsors: Napa, Katahdin Trust and Mike’s & Sons

New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule 2020 - 2021:

Townsquare Media