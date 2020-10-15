Patriots Rally Around Belichick Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

By GETHIN COOLBAUGH Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots activated quarterback Cam Newton from the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.

Newton is expected to practice with the team on Thursday, which likely would lead to his starting on Sunday against Denver.

New England was 2-1 with Newton as its starter, then lost at Kansas City when he was sidelined after testing positive for the coronavirus. Newton had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

Three Patriots remain on the COVID-19 reserve list: cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart and practice squad DT Bill Murray.