Pat Callaghan is retiring after 43 years as a TV broadcaster at WCSH. He made the announcement on Wednesday.

Pat Callaghan Worked at WLBZ and WCSH in Maine

Callaghan started at WCSH in the 1980’s and quickly started anchoring the weeknight telecast. Cindy Williams and Pat were an on air team for decades. They started working together in 1989. She recently retired after 32 years at Channel 6.

Before coming to WCSH, Callaghan worked in Public Broadcasting in New Hampshire in 1979. Many Mainers also remember Pat working at WLBZ2 in the early eighties.

News Center Maine Gives Pat His Props on YouTube

News Center Maine posted a nice tribute to Callaghan on their YouTube. It goes back to some of the earliest work he did and takes you through the many decades of his prestigious career.

Callaghan on Twitter is Something You Want to See

On his Twitter page, colleagues, fans and well wishers have left tweets congratulating him on a job well done. He responds to many of them and there are some insightful exchanges. Definitely check it out.

Ray Routhier wrote an article about Pat’s retirement and career. He’s a great writer and really captured the moment.

What’s Next for Pat Callaghan?

He says he wants to travel and take time to learn new things. Thanks for 43 years of awesome television.

