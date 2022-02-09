Where Are Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s Sons Today? They’re Modeling, Making Movies, Music and Millions of Dollars

Whatever happened to Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's kids?

With Pam & Tommy currently making a big splash on Hulu, people can't get enough of its titular '90s It Couple.

The Baywatch alum and Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot just four days after their meet-cute in 1995.

During their marriage, Pamela and Tommy ended up welcoming two sons: Brandon Thomas Lee, who was born in 1996, and and Dylan Jagger Lee, who was born in 1997.

Pamela and Tommy divorced in 1998, and the famous couple went through a nasty custody battle for their children.

Initially, they agreed to share custody, but then Tommy filed for sole custody of the boys. The two sparred in the courts, each claiming the other was unfit to parent.

In 2003, they came to an agreement which had the children primarily living with Pamela, though they still technically had shared custody. All the while they shielded their children from the public eye as much as they could.

Below, find out what Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sons have been up to in recent years.

Brandon Thomas Lee Is Following in His Mom's Hollywood Footsteps



Brandon, now 25, is an up-and-coming model who has walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. He was scouted by an agent from Next Management while following his mother to a meeting in his teens.

Aside from modeling, Brandon is an actor who has appeared both in movies and on television. He told W magazine that he wants to work in film "to make art, to make people think, and to do great work with great people."

His first official project was the 2017 short film Inherent Greed, in which he played a character named Lex Duboff. The following year he played a character named Brent in the Netflix teen rom-com Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He also appeared alongside Bruce Willis in the 2021 sci-fi flop Cosmic Sin.

In 2019, Brandon was cast in MTV's The Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings, his most notable role to date.

Brandon is also an entrepreneur. He created his own clothing line, Swinger's Club, which is inspired by his passion for golf.

In total, Brandon Thomas Lee has a reported net worth of $1 million.

Dylan Jagger Lee Takes After His Rocker Dad



Dylan, now 24, worked as a print and runway model in his teen years.

His modelling career took off in 2016 when he walked in a Saint Laurent fashion show. He has since appeared in GQ and Vogue, and he's walked in shows for Coach, Armani Exchange, Hugo Boss, True Religion and Dolce & Gabbana.

Aside from his foray into the fashion world, Dylan is also a musician, much like his rock star father.

In 2017, he founded the duo Midnight Kids. He went public with the project in 2020, though he ended up leaving it for a different duo called Motel 7 — an alt-pop project he and bandmate Anton Khabbaz launched in 2019.

"The way we always describe it is 'the biggest happy accident of all time,'" Dylan told Ones To Watch about his latest music project.

"So, essentially we both were working on music, separate projects, both in the EDM space, like making dance music, so we went to school and met each other at this place called Icon Collective and we connected over a different style of music than everyone else was doing," Dylan shared.

Dylan Jagger Lee has a reported net worth of $1 million.