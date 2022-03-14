Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sons have sold their home in Malibu for $3 million. Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee purchased the five-bedroom, 2,600 square foot home in 2018.

The boys are best known as the sons of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson but have their own careers as models and musicians. Dirt reports that 25-year-old Brandon is a model and is on the TV show The Hills: New Beginnings while 24-year-old Dylan is also a model and has his own band, Motel 7.

The $3 million home in the heart of Malibu was built in 1979 but has been completely renovated. The duo put the home on the market for just two months before it was sold.

