Over a Pound of Fentanyl Seized and Two Women Arrested for Drug Trafficking
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency seized over a pound of fentanyl in Bangor on Thursday night and arrested two woman for aggravated drug trafficking.
Two women from Lawrence Massachusetts were arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of fentanyl into Hancock and Penobscot Counties.
Two Women Arrested and Charged
Twenty-four-year-old Krismely Guzman and 22-year-old Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres were taken into custody as they were “attempting to distribute a significant amount of the deadly drug,” said the MDEA.
Search of Vehicle and Drug Seizure
On Thursday night around 10 pm, MDEA Agents identified the women from Lawrence in a rental vehicle. They were in Maine to traffic fentanyl in Hancock and Penobscot Counties, said the MDEA. Their vehicle was pulled over on Union Street with assistance from the Bangor Police Department
Law Enforcement searched the car and found a large quantity of illegal drugs in the engine compartment. Agents seized 1.4 pounds (628 grams) of suspected fentanyl. The street value is estimated to be more than $94,000. More than $5,000 of suspected drug proceeds were also seized during the search.
Charges and Bail
Both Krismely Guzman and Eri Geilys Polanco Caceres are charged with Class A Aggravated Drug Trafficking offenses. Their bail was set at $100,000 cash each.
The MDEA said “all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”