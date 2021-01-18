Over 700,000lbs Of Hot Pockets Being Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is recalling approximately 762,615 pounds of pepperoni Hot Pockets that were shipped nationwide and may be contaminated with pieces of glass and hard plastic, according to the recall notice.

The frozen pepperoni Hot Pockets were produced from Nov. 13, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020. The specific product of this recall is:

54-oz carton packages containing 12 “Nestlé HOT POCKETS BRAND SANDWICHES: PREMIUM PEPPERONI MADE WITH PORK, CHICKEN & BEEF PIZZA GARLIC BUTTERY CRUST” with a “BEST BEFORE FEB 2022” date and lot codes 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614.

The recalled product has the establishment number “EST. 7721A” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Apparently multiple consumer complaints prompted the parent company Nestle to issue the recall along with the FSIS. There has been a single report of minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.

Please check you freezer for the product in question and discard if located, or return to the retailer for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall you can contact Nestle consumer services at 800-350-5016. If you have food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline

