One Man Dead & Two People Injured in Crash, Blue Hill, Maine

One man was killed and two people were injured when two pickups collided in Blue Hill late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old Richard Goodwin of Stonington was driving on the Ellsworth Road just before 5:00 p.m. when his pickup truck drifted across the centerline and struck another truck nearly head on.

Police say Goodwin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, 47-year-old William Webb of Blue Hill was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries. His passenger, 45-year-old Doris Webb of Blue Hill, was transferred to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital with serious injuries.