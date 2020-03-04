One Man Dead & One Seriously Injured in Crash, Fredericton, N.B.
One man is dead and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle collision in Fredericton on Tuesday.
Police say the crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on Canada Street on the city's north side.
One of the drivers, a 67-year old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, a 57 year-old man, had to be extricated from his vehicle, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say they're still investigating the cause of the crash.
