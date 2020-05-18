One Dead, One Injured after Canadian Snowbird Jet Crashes

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The crash left debris scattered across the neighborhood near the airport in the city of Kamloops.

The Snowbirds are Canada's equivalent of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds or U.S. Navy's Blue Angels.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Capt. Jennifer Casey, who served as a spokesperson for the Snowbirds, and the injuring of Capt. Richard MacDougall, the pilot of the aircraft.

