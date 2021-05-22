Olivia Rodrigo’s mom wasn’t sold on her daughter’s breakout single at first.

On Thursday (May 20), the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star spoke with Apple Music’s First Listen to promote her debut album, Sour. During the interview, she revealed how her mother reacted the first time she played the hit song for her.



“I actually never said this in an interview before, but I was thinking about it the other day, and it’s so funny. When I played ‘drivers license’ for the first time for my mom, she goes, ‘The bridge is really weird. It’s too much; it doesn’t fit with the rest of the song,'" Rodrigo shared.

Although she didn’t get her mother’s seal of approval at first, she decided to release the version that featured the “really weird” bridge anyway.

“In hindsight, I’m glad I didn’t take that to heart, but she’s very honest. I mean, obviously, she’s my mom and would support me in whatever I did, but I just thought that was a funny little anecdote," Rodrigo added.

The singer also revealed that her mom is the first person she plays her new music for, and that her mother’s taste in music inspired her own.

“Her favorite music is punk music and metal music and really hard, gritty stuff, so she’s always been the one that has instilled in me that—‘I don’t care the technicalities if it makes you feel something, then its good music.’ If my mom doesn’t like it, I know it’s not music that makes you feel."

Rodrigo's new record features a number of hits aside from "drivers license," including the pop-punk-leaning "good 4 u." Another track that has gained a lot of attention (and even trended on Twitter) is "traitor," which many fans believe is about Rodriguo's co-star and former boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

What's your favorite song off Sour?