‘Not Your Grandma’s Craft Fair’ Is This Sunday In Bangor
A fun craft fair for the unique and alternative, is happening this Sunday Funday!
Keep it local this holiday season, by shopping local, right here in Bangor.
Come find all your distinctive and quirky holiday gifts at "Not Your Grandmas Craft Fair". It all goes down this Sunday from 9am-1pm.
It's hosted by Glowgetters Custom Spray Tans, located at 4 Union Street, Bangor, directly across from Sea Dog Brewing Company.
This is an all indoor craft fair that consists of local vendors, including macrame, jewelry, vintage finds, embroidery, holistic remedies, body care, rare plants, herbal remedies, crystals, laser engraving, moss art, handmade clothing, pottery, apothecary, tarot cards, pop art, and so much more!
You can also enjoy medium readings by Celestial Connections, inside the Glowgetters Salon. It's $30 for 20 minutes. There will be a sign up sheet at the door.
Admission is $3 dollars, plus, there will be food and coffee, from Downtown Charcuterie & Coffee Express, and live music throughout the day,
with Mae McCloskey, and they are even offering holiday photo mini sessions upstairs for $10.
34 area vendors will be on hand, offering a variety of crafts and services, including:
Toxic Skincare
Rooted In Flame
Downtown Charcuterie
Wicked Jewlery Designs
Littlefield Design Company
HH Creations
Romitas Relics
Wild Luv Jewlery
Jessica Smith Embroidery
Brooke Trout Designs
Macreme By Angie
Hope Is An Artist
Celestial Connections
Hide And Go Deep
Rustic Candle Company
Lions Mane Trading Company
Eldorado Tattoo
Sweatshirts By Roberta
Mainely Succulents
Costal Creations
Koko Collective
Lucky Witch Crafts
Vibrant Vibes
Coffee Express
Gupi
Maks Thirft Market
Theo Darling
Calico Rose
24+ Surprising Facts About Christmas (How Many Do You Know?)
Gallery Credit: Phylicia Peterson, Townsquare Media Laramie/Cheyenne