‘Not Your Grandma’s Craft Fair’ Is This Sunday In Bangor

A fun craft fair for the unique and alternative, is happening this Sunday Funday!

Keep it local this holiday season, by shopping local, right here in Bangor.

Come find all your distinctive and quirky holiday gifts at "Not Your Grandmas Craft Fair". It all goes down this Sunday from 9am-1pm.

It's hosted by Glowgetters Custom Spray Tans, located at 4 Union Street, Bangor, directly across from Sea Dog Brewing Company.

This is an all indoor craft fair that consists of local vendors, including macrame, jewelry, vintage finds, embroidery, holistic remedies, body care, rare plants, herbal remedies, crystals, laser engraving, moss art, handmade clothing, pottery, apothecary, tarot cards, pop art, and so much more!

You can also enjoy medium readings by Celestial Connections, inside the Glowgetters Salon. It's $30 for 20 minutes. There will be a sign up sheet at the door.

Admission is $3 dollars, plus, there will be food and coffee, from Downtown Charcuterie & Coffee Express, and live music throughout the day,

with Mae McCloskey, and they are even offering holiday photo mini sessions upstairs for $10.

34 area vendors will be on hand, offering a variety of crafts and services, including:

Toxic Skincare

Rooted In Flame

Downtown Charcuterie

Wicked Jewlery Designs

Littlefield Design Company

HH Creations

Romitas Relics

Wild Luv Jewlery

Jessica Smith Embroidery

Brooke Trout Designs

Macreme By Angie

Hope Is An Artist

Celestial Connections

Hide And Go Deep

Rustic Candle Company

Lions Mane Trading Company

Eldorado Tattoo

Sweatshirts By Roberta

Mainely Succulents

Costal Creations

Koko Collective

Lucky Witch Crafts

Vibrant Vibes

Coffee Express

Gupi

Maks Thirft Market

Theo Darling

Calico Rose