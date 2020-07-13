Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Video

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital released a video showing the safe and easy way to visit the facilities.

The video shows you how to enter the building, check-in, fill out info, use your phone for self screening, see your health care provider and more. The video is about two minutes.

The hospital is also encouraging you to have a “Fit & Fun Friday” as part of good health and to celebrate Maine’s bicentennial.

Their Facebook post from July 10 asks you to share your photos with them of you staying active. Pictures like taking a walk, going to the park, bicycling, jogging, playing a game, stretching – whatever gets you active and enjoying the summer.

A random winner gets a gift basket full of good stuff. Plus, the winning photo will be posted on Facebook.