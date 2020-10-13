Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Halloween might be different this year, how Normani is supporting her mom and more!

Normani Remains Strong After Mother's Breast Cancer Returns

Normani is hopeful that her mother, whose breast cancer has returned, will get better. The pop star shared a photo of a rosary on her Instagram Story, writing, "We got this mommy!" The former Fifth Harmony member mentioned her family's history with breast cancer in the past. Andrea Hamilton, Normani's mother, said on social media, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me ... I did it once and I’ll do it again! #CancerWho." We wish them both well. (via People)

No Tricks or Treats This Year, Says Nearly Half of U.S.



According to a recent study, 46 percent of Americans will not be participating in Halloween this year. It seems that this October 31, only 34 percent of U.S. citizens will be going out to trick or treat due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those, around 70 percent don't even plan to give out candy. New ways to celebrate include candy scavenger hunts and virtual costume parties. (via People)

Are You Ready for the Billboard Music Awards Tomorrow?

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will go on as planned tomorrow, broadcasting live from the Los Angeles Dolby Theatre on NBC at 8 PM. For the third year in a row, Kelly Clarkson will be hosting the event, which is scheduled to feature performances by Demi Lovato, Alicia Keys, BTS, Bad Bunny, En Vogue, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and Post Malone. Malone leads the pack in nominations this year, with a staggering 16 nominations in 15 categories! Other artists with numerous nominations include Lil Nas X, who has 13 nominations, and Billie Eilish and Khalid, who are both tied for 12 nominations. Other nominees include Lizzo, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd and Shawn Mendes. (via US Weekly)