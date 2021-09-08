No More Concerts At Rock Row in Westbrook This Year and Maybe Never Again

They were slowly canceling shows all year, and now it's official - no more outdoor concerts at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row.

According to the Portland Press Herald, Waterstone Properties Group of Needham, Massachusetts sent Westbrook a letter this week saying that it won't have any more shows at the outdoor theatre. They talked about ending concerts this year and 'beyond'.

Maine Savings Pavillion Facebook

The Nason’s Corner Neighborhood Facebook page had the letter sent to Westbrook up Wednesday. Nason’s Corner is a neighborhood that is near Rock Row.

As owners of the 110-acre Rock Row development in Westbrook, we would like to formally notify the City of Westbrook and the Maine Department of Transportation that no further concerts or activities will take place at the Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row for the 2021 performance season, and beyond. The decision to permanently suspend all performances at The Pavilion is based primarily on planned permitting and construction activities that are taking place throughout Rock Row in upcoming months, particularly those related to the announced Medical & Research Campus at Rock Row and proposed residential buildings.

Wait. What happens to the Maine Savings Pavillion? No more concerts...ever?

They go on to thank everyone for a successful 2019 and that they are optimistic about the future. But it appears that future will be without concerts at Rock Row.

