Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make Relationship Instagram Official

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

The new couple shared their first photo together Thursday (May 28) after the Vampire Diaries star gave the professional snowboarder a much-needed quarantine haircut.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser," Dobrev captioned the Instagram post that shows her holding up a pair of scissors while White jokingly looks afraid.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist also shared a time-lapse video of the cut on his own account, writing, "My hairstylist said he wouldn’t, so she did. #QuarantineCuts."

The two first sparked dating rumors back in March after paparazzi spotted them riding bikes in Malibu together. The actress also shared a funny video of what appeared to be White's arms followed by another photo of them watching the sunset together.

According to UsWeekly, Dobrev and White have also took another major step in their relationship as the pair are quarantining and living together amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Shaun and Nina have really been enjoying quarantining and living together,” a source revealed. “They’re super compatible and both free-spirited people. They’re very comfortable around each other and both supportive of one another in their fields.”

Meanwhile, another insider told E! News that Dobrev "doesn't take sharing her personal life very lightly, but it shows how happy and secure she is with Shaun and their relationship that she is willing to take this step."