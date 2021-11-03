Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out why Nick Lachey won't read his ex's new memoir, why Carole Baskin is suing Netflix and more, below.

Why Nick Lachey Refuses to Read Jessica Simpson's New Book

Jessica Simpson's new memoir, Open Book, recounts details about her 4-year marriage to Nick Lachey in the early 2000s. However, when Andy Cohen asked Lachey if he plans on reading his ex-wife's memoir, the musician replied, "I lived the book. I know what the truth is, so I don't need to read someone's version of it in a story." (via TMZ)

Carole Baskin Suing Netlfix Over Tiger King Sequel

The trailer for Season 2 of Tiger King just came out, and a certain someone isn't very happy. Carole Baskin is suing Netflix for using footage of her in the upcoming series. Baskin refused to take part in filming the new season because she feels she was poorly portrayed last time. However, the trailer makes it seem like she is on board with the project. (via TMZ)

Justin and Hailey Bieber Won't Give Up on Each Other

Justin and Hailey Bieber recently appeared on the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast to discuss the struggles they have overcome in their marriage. Hailey talked about her decision to stick beside Justin through his mental health struggles and trauma. (via Billboard)

Pinterest TV Is Coming Soon

This week Pinterest announced that they are moving beyond being just an online platform to source visual inspiration from — now, they are looking to become a place for content creators with a new endeavor called Pinterest TV, which will feature a series of live, original and shoppable videos focused on areas such as food, home, fashion, beauty, DIY and more. (via Tech Crunch)

Janet Jackson Super Bowl Scandal Documentary Coming to Hulu

Following the success of Framing Britney Spears, the New York Times is working on a new documentary called Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, which will dive into the infamous wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show. (via Uproxx)