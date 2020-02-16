Niall Horan Slams Tabloid Coverage of ‘Love Island’ Host Caroline Flack’s Death

Niall Horan defended former Love Island UK host Caroline Flack against media outlets that are using clickbait headlines surrounding her death.

Flack was 40-years-old when she committed suicide at her London apartment. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said in a statement to AP.

After the "Slow Hands" singer learned of her passing he tweeted her name along with a heartbreak emoji on Saturday (February 15). He then shared his frustration at the tabloid stories surrounding the host's passing.

"Tabloids will never hold themselves accountable in any shape or form for any death," he tweeted. "I feel very sad for those who write these terrible articles simply for clickbait and a wage at the end of the year."

"That’s our actual friend, a person," he continued. "Because she is talented and famous she automatically gets treated differently by society and in turn the tabloids and social media. The outcome is society’s fault."

Flack hosted the popular show from 2015 until 2019. Last year, she was charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, she has denied these claims. The trial was set to begin next month.