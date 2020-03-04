Niall Horan Teams Up With Fletcher For a Rockin’ Taylor Swift Cover: Listen

Niall Horan and Fletcher teamed up to give Taylor Swift's "Lover" a rock duet makeover.

The former One Direction member released the cover alongside his labelmate on Wednesday (March 4). Along with "Lover," fans were also treated to a new version of his single, "No Judgement," which comes off of his upcoming album, Heartbreak Weather, which debuts on March 13.

“Always love being asked to get involved in the Spotify Singles sessions," he said in a press release. "It’s nice to get out of the comfort zone and try something different. When it came to deciding what song I was going to do, there was only one option for me. ‘Lover’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve heard in a long time and Taylor is a good friend. Let’s hope she likes it."

The cover got Swift's coveted seal of approval. "This is absolutely STUNNING," she wrote on her Instagram story on Wednesday (March 4). "Love you guys."

Swift and Horan have previously collaborated when the 26-year-old acted as her surprise guest at her Reputation Stadium Tour at London's O2 Arena in 2018. The pair performed Horan's hit "Slow Hands" together.

Fletcher and Lewis Capaldi will act as support for Horan's upcoming North American Nice to Meet Ya Tour, which launches in April.

Listen to the song, below: