NH Road Completely Destroyed Because of a Storm and Flooding Looks Post-Apocalyptic

Mother Nature can be unforgiving, but it seems like we mostly think of weather-related damage in New England during the winter months, right?

Does anyone else remember the ice storm of 2008? How could you not!?

So it's hard to imagine that a storm during the summer would do anything much beyond getting things a little wet from the rain.

Well, a recent storm and some intense flooding caused some incredible damage to a road in Alstead, New Hampshire. And from the pictures, it looks like the end of the world happened.

WOW! Just check out the pictures of the damage done to the road from a Facebook post by Bascom Maple Farm. It's torn up and in pieces. Definitely not driveable.

This is insane! That's some frost heaves, I tell ya!

This one shows how high the water was:

Facebook/Bascom Maple Farm

According to the Facebook post from Bascom Maple Farm, the farm will be closed through tomorrow, July 31. From the looks of things, it seems like they will be closed a lot longer than that! Best of luck to them.

The Alstead Fire Department Fire and Rescue Facebook page also posted some video and images of the flooding and aftermath of the storm.

You can see the downed trees and the rushing water pouring through in this video below:

You can also see a car that looks like it fell through in one of the images posted, too.

New Hampshire is no stranger to flooding, and the National Weather Service even lists multiple instances of significant floods that have happened in the Granite State before.

One of them includes the Mother's Day flood of 2006 where there were "more than 12 inches of rain in some locations in a 72-hour period," according to the NWS. Homes, businesses, roads, bridges and more were heavily damaged, and the cost of that damage was nearly $10 million, the report states.

This most recent flooding event while not the first, will most certainly not be the last. Stay safe out there, no matter the season.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.