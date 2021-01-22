NFL Announces Super Bowl Attendance Protocols

In a season played during the COVID-19 pandemic, each NFL team had different attendance protocols, largely based on the local government requirements.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys allowed the most fans into home games, averaging 27,418 fans a game.

Other teams like the Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team didn't allow anyone to attend.

The San Francisco 49ers were forced to play their last home games in Arizona, as they weren't even allowed to play a game in their own stadium due to the COVID-19 protocols in Santa Clara.

The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place in Tampa Bay in 16 days.

How many fans will be allowed to attend?

If the Super Bowl was scheduled to be played in Santa Clara, it likely would've been moved.

If it was scheduled to be played in New Orleans, the attendance would probably be between 3,000 and 4,000.

Texas and Florida led the NFL in attendance numbers in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Five of the top 7 NFL teams in attendance this season were the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Being scheduled in Tampa Bay, Florida allowed for more fans to be there.