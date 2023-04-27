New for Maine 2023 Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Season [VIDEO]

Here is what is new for the 2023 Spring wild turkey hunting season in Maine.

Hunters are now able to self-register their wild turkey online

Or register the turkey in person at a registration station. Your choice.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife has all the information needed for self registration online and in person at their site.

And it is this easy to tag a turkey in Maine. Here's the Maine Wildlife video

Strutting male wild turkey displaying in the spring mating season. Getty Images loading...

To self register a turkey online, hunters can do it right on their phone, if you are in range of an internet connection. If you don’t have a good connection, ou must attach a transportation label which has your name, license number and your address and get to aa better internet connection to proceed.

Once that is done, the hunter gets an email from the Department with a seal number which confirms the wild turkey was indeed registered.

There is no fee to self register a turkey online.

Photo by George Karelitsky on Unsplash Photo by George Karelitsky on Unsplash loading...

Hunters were not required to register turkeys last Fall season, because the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife needed more time to get the online self registration process ready. But beginning with the spring turkey hunting season, all turkeys must be registered both spring and fall.

Happy hunting this spring. And here is to more than one bar on your phone.