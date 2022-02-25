12 Incredible New England TikTokers You Need to Be Following

It’s no doubt that TikTok is the biggest player in social media right now. It’s like the days of Vine have been put on steroids. While it had plenty of success pre-pandemic, COVID-19 certainly helped the app grow.

It largely attracted Gen-Z-ers initially, but then millennials (self-included) got bored and curious during the lockdown and jumped on board as well.

It’s an app that is welcoming to everyone, and there is no end to the different types of content that’s available on the app.

TikTok’s algorithm seems particularly unique compared to that of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Twitter. The For You Page is often eerily specific to the types of things you enjoy. I always tell newbies that it may take a minute for the app to figure you out, but the more you use the app and like videos, the more personalized the experience will be.

When I started on the app in 2020 I had a particular interest in finding local content creators. I made a video specifically asking any Mainer that sees the video to tell me where they’re from. From there, I made a bunch of great connections.

Now, two years later, I love the app more than ever and have found some truly unique creators. Many are right here in New England. They offer a wide variety of content too. Here are 12 of my favorites.

Samantha Ramsdell, @samramsdell5- Connecticuit

This one may be slightly controversial because many argue over if Connecticut is technically part of New England. Samantha is originally a Mainer and is in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the biggest mouth gape for a female. She’s absurdly hilarious, shoves anything and everything in her giant gape hole, is truly a talented singer, and has a passion for clean butts (she will often rock an “ask me about my butthole” shirt and is dying for people to ask her so she can educate them on proper butthole hygiene.)

Ian Brownhill, @ian.brownhill-Rhode Island

Ian offers a variety of content such as cosplay, a perfectly executed stereotype of a New Englander, and a few thirst traps here and there (hey, I’m only human). Ian always brings the fun and funny and is definitely worth a follow.

Emily Shaw, @emilyrayna-New Hampshire

Emily is an interior designer who blew up on TikTok after showing how she giving a budget-friendly makeover of her parents’ house. She has so many amazing tips to help make any space more stylish. She also will send her boyfriend to Goodwill to buy random items that she’s challenged to turn into something functional for home use. Emily recently purchased her very first home and it’s unique, to say the least. Be sure to follow to see what she does with her new space!

Mikayla Nogueira, @mikaylanogueira, Massachusetts

With over 10 MILLION followers, Mikayla is one of TikTok’s top beauty influencers and my personal favorite. Her looks are incredible and she gives honest reviews of products. The best thing about Mikayla is that despite her TikTok fame, she is still in her heart and soul a Massachusetts girl. She’s got that unmistakable Boston accent and attitude, but with a little glitter and lipstick on top.

Kristen, @notyouraveragethrpst-Maine

Kristen is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor. Kristen proves each and every day that seeing a therapist is absolutely normal, and that therapists are humans too. Follow her for mental health tips, lots of Dunkin’, and some giggles along the way too.

Ronny Doitche, @ronnydoitche-New Hampshire

Ronny found what he’s good at and I can’t look away. This guy can chug beer like nobody’s business and you won’t be able to look away.

Tatum Talks, @hi.this.is.tatum-Maine

Tatum is arguably the goodest boy on TikTok. Tatum is a talking dog who has quite a lot to say. His voice is exactly what you would expect from such a sweet face. He loves hanging out with his mom, going on adventures, and making everyone laugh with his innocence.

Nana Carrie, @nanacarrie.1956-Maine

Nana proves that anyone of any age can enjoy TikTok with half a million followers. Seeing Nana on my feed is always refreshing. She has a wonderful attitude and outlook on life. She has been through some heavy things in the past, but shares her story often to help others that may relate. She’s also not afraid to hop on a fun trend or two.

Hope & Justin, @beanwizardofficial, New Hampshire

This page cracks me up all the time. Justin is an absolute goober and I mean that in the best way possible. These two never take things too seriously and are all about the laughs, having fun, and beans. Yes, Justin is the Bean Wizard. He’s also a total wimpy kid. Follow for some pure ridiculous fun.

Amanda, @spookynewengland

One thing we can all agree on is that New England is old. And with age comes lots of spooky stories and eerie history. Spooky New England has all the best ghost stories and will visit the locations of haunted houses as well as houses where people were murdered.

Joey, @the_roamingfoodie-New Hampshire

The Roaming Foodie never fails to make me hungry and want to hop in my car to find new places. He hops all over New England highlighting the best and most unique food finds.

Maine Gang, @mainegang-Maine

Maine Gang is a great follow for ideas on places to eat, visit, or find fun! One of these days I’ll get out and join one of the scavenger hunts. Maine Gang will put together mystery envelopes of goodies and hide it somewhere in the state. It’s also fun to play along and guess which town he’s in each day.

Meredith Steele, @babiesofsteele-Maine

Meredith is pure fun chaos and I’m here for it. One of the things that she has done to skyrocket her into TikTok fame is her Venmo challenges, where she calls on her followers to send a dollar or change to her Venmo, and it all adds up to an impressive tip! Her high energy and outlook on life is absolutely contagious!

