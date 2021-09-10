New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 12

The New England Patriots kick off the regular season against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, September 12. Listen to a special presentation of the broadcast on Q 96.1.

(We schedule Patriots games on WQHR when we have a Boston Red Sox game on 101.9 The Rock. Almost all of the Patriots games are on WOZI. We will announce the schedule ahead of time. Q 96.1 returns to its regular broadcast and format after the post game).

A lot of roster changes have been reported over the last few days and weeks going into the start of the season. The biggest one is Mack Jones is the starting quarterback. Cam Newton was released from the team last week.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. (eastern time) with the pregame scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Listen to the wrapup with the post game.

A few other important things to talk about with the Patriots is David Patten died in a motorcycle crash, Thursday, September 2. He was 47. Patten was a key player with New England for three Super Bowls.

Also, Sam “Bam” Cunningham passed away Tuesday, September 7. He was the leading rusher for the Patriots for years. He was 71.

And kind of Patriots news - Tom Brady said he had the coronavirus in February right after Tampa Bay’s boat parade after winning the Super Bowl.

Keep checking the New England Patriots Facebook page - they have really good content updated several times a day.

Thanks to our great sponsors of New England Patriots football - brought to you by NAPA, Horten Building Supplies, Cary Medical Center, Gallagher Insurance.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.