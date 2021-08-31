Cam Newton Released from the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have released quarterback Cam Newton from the team. The announcement came mid-morning Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

This paves the way for rookie Mack Jones to take over the starting position at quarterback. Jones played college football at Alabama and was a first round draft pick.

Newton went 7-8 for the New England Patriots last season after assuming the role when Tom Brady went to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last Week, Cam Newton missed practice for three days due to COVID protocols. Newton signed a one year deal with the New England Patriots with $3.5 million guaranteed. He got a signing bonus of $2 million back in March of 2021. The max deal was $13.6 million.

In addition to Mack Jones, New England have Brian Hoyer on the quarterback roster. The other quarterback playing for the Patriots is Jarrett Stidham.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the front office have a deadline Tuesday evening, August 31 to have the team down to just 53 players total.

101.9 The Rock is the home for New England Patriots football in Aroostook County and Western New Brunswick. Listen to the regular season games starting September 12 when New England and the Miami Dolphins square off at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. The game starts at 4:25 p.m. with the pregame set to go at 1:35 p.m.

We have a few games scheduled to air on Q 96.1 when the Boston Red Sox are scheduled to play on 101.9 The Rock. We’ll announce that special programming in advance to let you know.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.