Look: 50 Photos From the New England Patriots’ Dominant Win Over the Detroit Lions

It was an all-around great performance for the New England Patriots this past Sunday, as the squad absolutely hammered the lowly Detroit Lions.

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe handled himself well in his first ever start, helping to lead the Patriots to a 29-0 drubbing of the Lions. Zappe, who is starting in place of the injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer, finished the game with 188 passing yards, including a touchdown and interception.

The ground attack was an absolute beast for New England on Sunday. Even an early game injury to Damien Harris couldn't slow down the Pats. Rhamondre Stevenson handled the load well and finished with 161 yards on the ground, including a 49-yard run early in the first half.

As good as the offense was, the defense was the true star. The unit held the Detroit offense to just 312 yards. Matthew Judon was once again the star of the show. The all-world linebacker picked up two more sacks on the season, including one that led directly to a Kyle Dugger defensive touchdown. Judon now has at least one sack in every game this year.

The Patriots will now get ready to head to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are coming off a brutal close loss to the Los Angelas Charges, and will be looking to bounce back against a Patriots team that comes in with a bit of winning momentum. Both teams will go into the game with 2-3 records. There's no word yet on who will start at quarterback for New England.

Below, you can find many images from Sunday's matchup.

New England Patriots vs. Detroit Lions Week 5 A closer look of the Week 5 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions. The final score of the game was 29-0 in favor of the Patriots.