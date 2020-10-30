New COVID-19 border measures for New Brunswick workers travelling or returning to the province for work purposes went into effect at midnight.

Workers entering New Brunswick from outside the Atlantic bubble are now subject to modified self-isolation directives for 14 days with the option of returning to regular public health measures in the province by being voluntarily tested for COVID-19 and having negative results and no symptoms.

This does not apply to truckers or daily commuters. It also does not apply to people travelling into the province under the authority of an operational plan approved by WorkSafe New Brunswick, as this already involves a work-isolation requirement.