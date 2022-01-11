New Brunswick Man Dies After Being Struck by Tractor-Trailer

Police say a 62-year-old man from Maugerville, N.B., was killed Monday night when a tractor-trailer went off the road and struck him.

Members of the Oromocto RCMP responded to the collision on Route 105 in Maugerville at around 7:00 p.m., according to Constable Anthony Leighton.

Police believe the driver lost control of the tractor-trailer, left the roadway and struck the man while he was standing in his driveway.

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Leighton said. The driver and sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the collision.

Police did not release the identity of the deceased man or the driver.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death.

What may have caused the driver to go off the road is unknown at this time. We'll update this post as more information becomes available.

