A 23-year-old Mayfield man faces charges of impaired driving following a collision with a police vehicle last weekend in St. Stephen, N.B.

The RCMP says a member of the St. Stephen detachment was on patrol on King Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday when he saw a vehicle closing in on him at a high rate of speed. The vehicle struck the police car, passed it on the right, hit the curb and a power pole, and narrowly missed a pedestrian who was on the sidewalk, according to Sgt. Scott Mackenzie.



Driver sped off after striking cruiser, police say

Police say the car did not stop and continued on King Street at a high rate of speed. The RCMP member activated his vehicle's emergency lights and attempted to intercept the other vehicle, but the driver continued for about one kilometer before pulling over.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Mayfield, N.B, showed signs of impairment, Sgt. Mackenzie said. The man was arrested at the scene and transported to the St. Stephen RCMP, where breathalyzer tests were administered. Police say the tests registered more than twice the legal alcohol limit.

The man was later released and is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Court on February 8, 2023. His vehicle was impounded at his expense and he was issued a 90-day driving suspension, Mackenzie said. Further charges may be forthcoming.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. There was no word on how much damage was done to the vehicles. The RCMP investigation is ongoing.

