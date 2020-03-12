National Hockey League Latest To Suspend Season

The National Hockey League has joined the NBA in suspending its season.

In a statement released on the league's PR Twitter feed, Commissioner Gary Bettman said that the postponements will begin with games scheduled for tonight.

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures," Bettman said. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus - and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and now it seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point - it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time."

The National Hockey League Player's Association agreed with the move, calling it " an appropriate course of action at this time."