Nandi Bushell’s Goals Are to Jam with Billie Eilish + Become Great Britain’s Prime Minister

Nandi Bushell has some big goals, which include jamming out with Billie Eilish and becoming Great Britain's Prime Minister.

Bushell quickly made a name for herself with some very impressive drum covers. We've seen her tons of times on social media covering Tool, Linkin Park, Ozzy, Nirvana, Muse and Metallica, and it's easy to see just how talented the 11-year-old truly is.

In a recent interview with CBS about her year, Nandi said, "You can do anything that you put your mind to if you put the effort in and the work and the hours, we get the results if you keep on trying never give up 'cause you can do anything you put your mind to."

Nandi Bushell wants to meet up with Billie Eilish and jam out with her and she also wants to be Prime Minister of Great Britain. On Instagram, the viral rock sensation also added:

"I am looking forward to writing more songs, jamming as much as possible with as many people as possible and having lots of fun in 2022," she added. "I have had so many amazing experiences this year! Thank you to everyone that made it so special!"

The 11-year-old has covered Billie Eilish in the past and you can watch her destroy "Happier Than Ever" on the drums below, which has almost a quarter million views in less than two weeks.

Nandi Bushell accomplished so much in 2021, from becoming the first musician in residence at Cartoon Network, dropping a song with Tom Morello's son, performing with the Foo Fighters and much, much more. We can't wait to see what else this little rocker will do next.