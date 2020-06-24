The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development has released a list of businesses they may open on July 1, the start of stage 3 of the Mills Administration's Restarting Maine’s Economy plan.

The following businesses may reopen on July 1 as long as they commit to complying with requirements of State COVID-19 prevention checklists.

UPDATE: A an error originally listed bars and tasting rooms would be open for "indoor service only." That has since been corrected below. My apologies.

Bars and Tasting Rooms remain open for outdoor service only until further notice

Outdoor recreation

Overnight Summer Camps

Entertainment

Indoor Amusement

Movie Theaters

Outdoor Amusement

Performing Arts Venues

Casinos (checklist pending)

For movie theaters, guidance calls for limiting seating to allow for at least six feet of physical distance between non-household members. The suggested way to do this is by leaving empty seats between household groups and limiting seating to every other row.

Maine's two casinos, Hollywood Casino and Oxford Casino are allowed to open July 1, but guidelines have not yet been released.

Keep in mind, just because these businesses are allowed to reopen July 1, they may choose not to on that day until they are prepared to meet the guidelines.

You can view the full list of businesses and read the guidelines for each on The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development's website.

In today's Maine CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah reported that there was one new COVID-19 related death bringing the total number to 103.

The cumulative number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Maine is now at 3,017, an increase of 23 since Tuesday. 2,680 of those cases are confirmed while 337 are deemed probable.

339 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 27 are currently hospitalized with 13 of those in critical care and 6 patients on ventilators.

2,490 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered, an increase of 47 since Sunday.

The total number of active, diagnosed cases of COVID-19 is 424, a decrease of 25.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 molecular tests that have been performed as of Sunday is 84,853 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.10%.

Governor Janet Mills announced last week that her administration is allowing indoor dining in all Maine counties.

Governor Mills has extended the Civil State of Emergency through July 10. Nearly every state in the nation has an ongoing Civil State of Emergency which allows the use of Federal resources and gives states the ability to use all resources available to respond to COVID-19.

The Mills administration has put an alternative to the current 14-day quarantine order that is in place for people visiting or returning to Maine.

Under the new rules, adults who can certify that that they have received a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours, may forgo the 14-day quarantine. Children are exempt.

Visitors must also sign a certificate of compliance saying that they have received a negative COVID-19 test, or will be quarantined for 14 days, or that they have already completed their 14-day quarantine in Maine. Visitors must provide this compliance whenever they check in at any lodging such as hotels, campgrounds and Airbnbs. Visitors may be asked to provide proof of the negative result. The compliance requirement takes effect July 1.

Residents of New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt from the testing or the 14-day quarantine effective immediately if they are coming for a brief time and return home. Beginning June 12, New Hampshire and Vermont residents can stay in lodging without going through the compliance process. The exemption is due to the similarity in number of active cases of COVID-19 in those states compared to Maine.

Stage 2 of Maine's phased plan to reopen the State began on June 1 and raises the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people to 50. People who are able to work from home should continue to do so, and people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain.

If the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, the state will slow down the stages and reinstate restrictions.

For a more complete listing of the stages and the governor's layout of those stages, click here.

Click or tap here to see the state's modified COVID-19 prevention checklist.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.