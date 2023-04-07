A Massachusetts woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the case of Baby Jane Doe which involved a newborn abandoned in a gravel pit and found dead in 1985.

Woman Facing Manslaughter for 1985 Case

Ann Daigle. formerly known as Lee Ann Guerrette, was originally charged with murder when she was arrested by police in June of 2022, according to WGME News.

Newborn Abandoned in Subzero Temperatures

On December 7, 1985, newborn Jane Doe was abandoned in subzero temperatures in a gravel pit in Frenchville. The Maine State Police said a neighbor’s dog found her and carried her less than 700 feet back to its home. Troopers followed the dog's tracks back to the gravel pit where she had been born.

Investigation Lasted for Decades

Daigle was identified and arrested in the case after advances in DNA technology and decades of work by detectives investigating the evidence.

Facing up to 20 Years in Prison and Fine

Daigle faces up to 20 in prison and a $50,000 fine for the charges . Her court date has not yet been scheduled.

