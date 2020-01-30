More Than 165,000 Inclined Sleepers Recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has just announced four separate recalls for more than 165,000 Inclined Sleepers from Summer Infant, Evenflo, Delta Enterprise and Graco.

Summer Infant issued a recall for its "SwaddleMe By Your Bed Sleeper". These were sold in multiple stores nationwide, and also Amazon.

Evenflo is recalling was its "Pillo Portable Napper." Sold at several big box stores including Target, Kohl’s, JCPenney, and WalMart.

Delta Enterprise has recalls are for several sleepers: the Beautyrest Beginnings Incline Sleeper, Disney Baby Minnie Mouse Incline Sleeper, Delta Children Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, Simmons Kids Beautyrest Deluxe 3-in-1 Activity Rocker, and others.

Graco has recalled several models of its "Little Lounger Rocking Seat"

All of these sleepers are being recalled due to a suffication risk.

Click HERE to get more details from the CPSC which includes contact informtion for the manufacturers as well as the complete recall notices with model number.