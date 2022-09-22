Moncton Man Arrested in Armed Robbery at Main Street Business

A 30-year-old Moncton man has been charged following an armed robbery at a local business Monday evening.

Citizen reports armed robbery in progress

Codiac Regional RCMP officers were on patrol on Main Street in Moncton around 7:00 p.m. when they were approached by an individual who reported a robbery in progress at a nearby business, according to Staff Sgt. Thierry Malenfant.

Moncton robbery suspect identified

Police responded to the scene and quickly located the suspect, who was allegedly brandishing a knife. Darrell Dean Evans of Moncton was arrested without incident shortly after police arrived, Malenfant said.



Armed robbery suspect help in custody pending court appearance in Moncton

Evans appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Tuesday by way of tele-remand and was charged with armed robbery. He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court Thursday afternoon for a bail hearing.

No one was injured during the robbery. Police did not release the name of the business. The investigation is ongoing. This article will be updated as new information is made available.

RCMP urge public to contact them about suspected criminal activity

The RCMP says the public plays an important role in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime in their communities. Anyone with information about illegal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through Secure Web Tips at New Brunswick Crime Stoppers or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

