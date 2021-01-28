Miranda Cosgrove Shares First Photo From ‘iCarly’ Reboot Set

What year is it again?

The cast of iCarly shared the first behind-the-scenes photo from the upcoming reboot and now we're feeling nostalgic.

Miranda Cosgrove, who played the lead role of Carly Shay in the hit teen sitcom, shared the first photo from the set. She can be seen smiling alongside Jerry Trainor, who portrayed Carly's older brother and guardian, Spencer Shay. Also in the photo is Nathan Kress, who played her cameraman and best friend, Freddie Benson. The wooden panel in the background of the photo reads "iCarly Set 1."

"Prepare yourselves," Trainor wrote in his own Instagram post with the same photo. "My people," Kress added. The new show will debut on the future streaming platform Paramount+, set to launch March 4.

iCarly premiered on Nickelodeon in 2007 and ran until 2012. Jennette McCurdy, who portrayed Sam Puckett, has not signed on for the project. After iCarly ended, McCurdy starred in Sam & Cat alongside Ariana Grande.

McCurdy has become a viral star on TikTok and launched a podcast, Empty Inside. The podcast features deep conversations with celebrity guests. In a number of episodes and on social media, McCurdy has opened about her eating disorder and experiences in the entertainment industry as a child.