Challenger Exploded 35 Years Ago [VIDEO]

January 28, 1986, 35 years ago today, Space Shuttle Challenger exploded live on television. On board were Mission Specialist Ellison S. Onizuka, Teacher-in-Space participant Sharon Christa McAuliffe, Payload Specialist Greg Jarvis and mission specialist Judy Resnick Pilot Mike Smith, commander Dick Scobee and mission specialist Ron McNair.

This was the shuttle where the 1st teacher was going to be in space, and there was quite a lot of hype to this mission. Unfortunately, they never made it into space. Please pause a moment, watch the video and say a prayer for these brave astronauts and their families.