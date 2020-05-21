Miley Cyrus’ Mom Just Chopped Off Miley’s Hair Into a Quarantine Pixie Cut (PHOTO)

Miley Cyrus switched up her hair in quarantine yet again, transforming her mullet into a pixie cut.

The "Slide Away" hitmaker showed off her Debbie Harry and Cherie Currie-inspired look on her Instagram Story Tuesday night (May 19). The new 'do is courtesy of her mom Tish Cyrus, who cut her daughter's hair from the comfort of their own home.

Celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger was the first to share a selfie of the pop star's finished look, writing, "I trained Tish well!"

See a photo of Cyrus' new pixie cut, below

The virtual haircut was actually done via FaceTime with the hair expert coaching Tish as she chopped off Miley's locks from a mullet to a pixie cut. (You can see a video of the transformation over at Vogue.)

As it turns out, Hershberger also helped Miley achieve the "modern mullet" she's been rocking for months. At the time, the hairstyles told E!, "Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy."

It looks like Miley just took her mullet to the next level.

Earlier this month, the 27-year-old singer also gave boyfriend Cody Simpson a makeover, shaving all his hair off and applying a full face of makeup on him.