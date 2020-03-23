Miley Cyrus Virtually Reunites With ‘Hannah Montana’ Co-Star Emily Osment

Miley Cyrus has been putting her time in quarantine to good use by starting an Instagram Live series called BrightMinded: Live With Miley. The pop star started streaming episodes last week, with new broadcasts going live Monday through Friday.

To kick of the second week, Cyrus had a pretty impressive list of guests (virtual, of course): Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Thompson, and her Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment.

"You are gonna be shooketh," Cyrus exclaimed to her viewers before introducing Osment. "This is the reunion of the decade! My BFF that shared the screen with me for the last 15 years."

"On and off screen she's a badass best friend," she added. "Whether for Hannah or Miley, she's always there for her."

The two reminisced about growing up together on the show while looking through old pictures, and recalled their first day of TV press. "My teeth had all decided to fall out ... so my mom [Tish] had to get me fake teeth," Cyrus divulged.

Meanwhile, Osment was surprised to see a magazine cover photo. "We did Teen Vogue?" she asked. "We're so cool."

Cyrus has used her series as a time to be even more vulnerable with fans. She opened up about struggling with body image with her first guest, Demi Lovato and revealed why she left the church with Hailey Baldwin.

BrightMinded airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. PT/2:30 p.m. ET on Cyrus' Instagram.