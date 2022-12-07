Milbridge Couple Charged With Theft From Relative’s Bank Account

A Milbridge couple is being held on $100,000 bail each after being arraigned Wednesday on felony theft charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Steven Furth and his wife 39-year-old Ashley Furth were arrested during a traffic stop in Cherryfield on Monday. Felony arrest warrants had been issued on Friday by the Machias Court related to a theft of a large sum of money from a family member’s bank account, police said.

A search warrant was also issued for the Furth’s residence on the Kansas Road in Milbridge. That search warrant was executed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, The Maine State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.



Police say a large amount of evidence was seized, including material goods, firearms, ammunition and accessories, explosive material, and other goods suspected to be purchased with the stolen money.

The arrests were the result of an extensive joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, and the FBI.

Steven and Ashley Furth were arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on Wednesday. Their bail was increased from $50,000 each to $100,000 each. One of the bail conditions was no use or possession of dangerous weapons to include firearms. They remain incarcerated at the Washington County Jail.

The Sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and more charges are pending. This article will be updated as new information is available.

