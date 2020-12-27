Michelle Branch Suffers Miscarriage: ‘a Dagger in My Heart’

Michelle Branch suffered her first miscarriage.

On Saturday (December 26), the "Everywhere" singer and her husband, The Black Keys' drummer Patrick Carney, revealed their loss via Instagram.

The Nashville-based family acknowledged just how insane this year has been. "Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'Nah, I ain’t done yet,'" she began. "December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday."

"And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf--ker!)," Branch wrote. She revealed that she cried and ate Christmas cookies to cope.

For Christmas, she put on a dress and drank Champagne the entire day. She made a meal for her family and sang carols by the fireplace. "5 more days until 2021," she added. "I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVPs. I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else."

Branch and Carney share their 2-year-old son, Rhys James. Branch also shares her 15-year-old daughter Owen with her ex-husband Teddy Landau.