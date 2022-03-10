Michael Cera Apparently Welcomed a Baby Last Year and Is Now a Dad

From Superbad to super dad, Michael Cera is officially a father!

In a new interview with Extra, the Scott Pilgrim vs. The World actor announced that he and his longtime partner Nadine welcomed a baby boy sometime last year.

"He's just a little 6-month-old baby," Cera shared.

Last week, during a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight Cera's Life & Beth co-star Amy Schumer accidentally revealed to the world that the Superbad star was a new dad. The actress shares her 2-year-old son Gene David with husband Chris Fischer.

"Michael has a baby, too," Schumer blurted out. "Is that public knowledge? I just outed him, I just outed his baby."

Cera confirmed the news. "We're right at the beginning of it. We're doing the very basics right now," he confirmed.

Cera and Nadine reportedly got married back in 2017 or 2018; the two have since been photographed wearing matching gold wedding bands while out and about.

However, Cera has remained quite private about his relationship and family life over the years.

For instance, it's unknown how long the couple have been together, but in 2014 the actor released a song titled "ohNadine (You Were in My Dream)," likely in reference to his wife.

"Oh Nadine you were the sun ... / Oh Nadine / I can't help have a funny feeling / You'd be good to me," he sings on the sunny folk track.

Listen to "ohNadine (You Were in My Dream)" by Michael Cera: