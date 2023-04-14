Meet Chase From Paw Patrol This Sunday In Orono

Breing the little ones for some fun this Sunday!

Cap off the weekend with a stop at the always fun Orono Trampoline Park, located at 56 Stillwater Avene, this Sunday, from 12pm-2pm. It's an extra special Sunday, because April 16th is PAW Patrol Day!

You can meet Chase from PAW Patrol. Entry is $11, and gets you 1 hour of jumping at the park. Anyone jumping or using equipment will need a ticket.

You must buy tickets ahead of time, becuase they will not be selling them at the door. It's easy, just select “Paw Patrol” on their website to get the discount.

There are no refunds or exchanges. Be sure to include your jumpers first and last names in the notes of your tickets and fill out waivers before you buy!

PAW Patrol is a Canadian computer-animated children's television series that premiered on Nickelodeon in the United States in 2013.

The show is about a young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs that call themselves the PAW Patrol. They work together on missions to protect the shoreside community of Adventure Bay and surrounding areas. Each dog has a specific set of skills based on emergency services

professions, such as a firefighter, a police officer, and an aviation pilot. As any fan of the show will tell you, Chase is the police offficer!

Get ready to have a great time jumping at Orono Trampoline Park, in their 40,000 Square ft. facility, this Sunday, from 12-2, and hang out with Chase!