MDI Beats Presque Isle 17-1 and 4-0 In Exhibition Doubleheader [PHOTOS]

MDI-Presque Isle Exhibition Doubleheader April 18, 2022 Photo Walter Churchill

The MDI Trojans and Presque Isle Wildcats played an exhibition doubleheader on a cloudless beautiful day in Bar Harbor on Monday, April 18th.

In Game 1 MDI beat Presque Isle 17-1 and in Game 2 the Trojans came out on top 4-0

Both teams open the regular season on Saturday, April 23rd. MDI will play a doubleheader at home against Caribou with games scheduled for Noon and 2 p.m.

Presque Isle will travel back down to Hancock County to play Ellsworth in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 23rd, with games scheduled for Noon and 2 p.m.

Thanks to Walter Churchill for the photos and to Kylie Dowsland for the scores.

