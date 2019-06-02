MDEA Charge Man with Trafficking in Heroin

MDEA Agents with the Downeast District Task Force recently obtained an arrest warrant for a New York man charging him with aggravated trafficking in heroin.

New York City Police arrested 24-year old Basillio Liranzo of the Bronx on May 23rd, at the request of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, charging him as a fugitive from justice. Liranzo appeared in a Bronx court where he waived extradition. Agents from the MDEA will travel to New York in the coming weeks to bring Liranzo back to Maine to face the heroin trafficking charges, a Class A crime.

Liranzo is already on probation for a prior trafficking conviction and is the latest of more than thirty arrests since early May as part of an investigation into heroin, fentanyl,and cocaine distribution in Downeast Maine.