Maya Hawke Desperately Wants a Steve and Robin ‘Stranger Things’ Spin-Off With Joe Keery

Stranger Things actress Maya Hawke is excited to see what lies ahead for her character, Robin Buckley. But mostly she really wants to do a spin-off with co-star Joe Keery.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Hawke shared she's open to the possibility of a spin-off show featuring Robin and Keery's lovable jock-turned-babysitter Steve Harrington.

As for what she envisions for Robin and Steve, a coming-of-age story set in New York, where the pair party at clubs and "figure their s--t out," would be perfect.

"Normally I wouldn't really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything. He's so funny and wonderful and smart, and he's got great boundaries. He's an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him," Hawke said.

Hawke explained she's never been too invested in the romantic relationships of the characters on Stranger Things because the series' focus is all about the power of friendship.

"There's such an over-emphasis in media that we consume about romantic love, and it being the ultimate destination that we're all supposed to arrive at. Find this one perfect person and then everything's good and the story's over," she said. "Part of me would ship it way more if the story wasn't ending, but there's something about our female heroes always getting endings — which is them finding the right guy — that I'm super over."

Hawke's career has skyrocketed since appearing in the hit Netflix series. The actress is currently starring in another Netflix project, Do Revenge, which features Riverdale actress Camila Mendes. The films hits streaming Friday (Sept. 16).

Hawke's sophomore studio album, Moss, is out Sept. 23.