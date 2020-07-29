Max Attendee Limit On Outdoor Events In Maine Increased

According to WABI, the state has eased restrictions on the amount of people allowed to gather for outdoor events in Maine.

Up to 100 people can now attend outdoor events, such as sporting events or concerts, as long as they are seated in separate sections of no more than 50 people each.

Currently, the limit on people at indoor gatherings remains at 50 but, during Tuesday's Maine CDC briefing, a representative for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services said they are looking at increasing the limit, too.

A blow for event centers and houses of worship, the restriction was in place in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Do you have our free radio station app? Why not? Download it for FREE and leave the alerts turned on to get info about exclusive contests, breaking news, and more.