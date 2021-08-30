Matthew Clancy is the New Capitol Police Chief, Augusta, Maine

The Maine Department of Public Safety said that Matthew Clancy is the new Chief of the Bureau of Capitol Police.

Clancy has been in law enforcement for over 35 years. He has been a Police Chief for more than 19 years, and is currently the interim Police Chief in Plympton, Massachusetts. Clancy’s experience also includes his time as the Police Chief in Duxbury, Massachusetts, said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Clancy is also an educator working at Bridgewater State University as an Adjunct Professor. For over 10 years, he has been on the Board of Directors of the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission.

Clancy is from Rockland, Massachusetts. He went to Western New England University and has a Criminal Justice Bachelor’s degree. He went to Boston University to get his Master’s degree in Criminal Justice. He also went to the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

Mathew Clancy said he looks forward to his new role: “I am dedicated to the advancement of professional and accountable policing. Accountability, transparency, organizational integrity and community engagement are at the core of my policing philosophy” said Chief Clancy. “I look forward to this new challenge and working for and with the citizens of Maine.”

On October 18, 2021, he will start the position of Chief of the Capitol Police, said Moss.

Commissioner Sauschuck said “I’m excited to have Chief Matt Clancy join the DPS family. Our Bureau of Capitol Police serve as the backbone of safety and security for the State House complex and Chief Clancy’s leadership style and collaborative approach will be a valuable addition to the team.”

