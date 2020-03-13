Amid a growing number of sporting events, concerts, and other public gatherings being postponed or canceled over concerns regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, has announced that the 2020 Masters Tournament has been postponed.

The Masters, and its accompanying events, had originally been scheduled for the weekend of April 9-12. No rescheduled date has been determined at this time.

The Players Championship, originally scheduled for this weekend, was called off completely on Thursday night along with the next three scheduled competitions on the PGA Tour.

